Defensive failures, drops outshine any success for Missouri in Tennessee loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last week, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz harped on his Tigers needing to clean up negative plays and stop with the "self-inflicted wounds," but it was more of the same this Saturday.
Missouri (0-2, 0-2 SEC) couldn't escape the run Saturday — and drops played a crucial role in the lack of offense — as the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers came away with a 35-12 win.
In total, UT (2-0, 2-0) amassed 232 yards on 51 carries, with Eric Gray and Ty Chandler toting the bulk of those for 195 yards. Even quarterback Jarrett Guarantano rushed for positive yards, and true freshman Jabari Small had an emphatic 15-yard rush that saw him bulldoze safety Joshua Bledsoe.
The most significant part of Tennessee's ground attack showed up on the scoreboard, as 24 of its 35 points came on the ground.
Guarantano's performance as a whole was crucial as well. He finished the game completing 60.9% of his passes, and he helped the Vols convert four of their six third downs through the air. In total, he finished the day 14-of-23 for 190 yards. He also had three touchdowns: one through the air, and two on the ground.
Tennessee also made sure to move the chains. On the day, the Vols were 6 of 13 on third down and 4 of 4 on fourth down conversions.
The biggest positive of the day for Tigers may have come from under center, as Connor Bazelak had a notable performance.
Shawn Robinson took the field first Saturday but was pulled after one quarter of play. He went 1-of-4 for no yards passing with minus-4 yards on the ground. With that, Bazelak came in and outshined the TCU transfer. He finished the day 13-of-21 for 218 yards with one interception.
Aside from the turnover, Bazelak looked great in the pocket. He consistently made good decisions when facing pressure, whether it was holding onto the ball during a sack, scrambling for more yards or extending the play. He even turned two muffed snaps into positive yardage — first with a 28-yard pass to Keke Chism, then with a 3-yard scramble.
However, neither Robinson nor Bazelak received much help from their receivers. As a whole, Missouri pass-catchers — specifically Chism, Tyler Badie, Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto and Niko Hea — dropped seven passes Saturday, two of which were on attempts from Robinson.
Running back Larry Rountree III was a bright spot once again this week, as he led Missouri's rushing attack with 84 yards. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry, but it wasn't enough to give the Tigers an edge on the Vols, as he only scored one touchdown.
For the second week in a row, freshman kicker Harrison Mevis led all Tigers in points scored, with six, including a 50-yard field goal in the second quarter.
The Tigers will look to turn their luck next week on the road in Death Valley, taking on Louisiana State at 8 p.m. CT in Baton Rouge.