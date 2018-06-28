Deja Vu Hosts Comedy Show for Charity

COLUMBIA - Thursday night Deja Vu hosted a special comedy show to benefit two local charities. The show benefits Job Point, a job placement help organization, and the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri, which helps local women and children.

The featured comedians were Buzz Sutherland and Keith Aberstad, along with KOMU's very own Jim Riek as the emcee.