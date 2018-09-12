DeJong homers, has 4 hits as Wainwright, Cards beat Mets 4-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong homered as part of a four-hit game and Adam Wainwright won his third consecutive start as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 4-1 on Saturday.

Wainwright (10-5) pitched 6 2/3 innings, lasting into the seventh for the third time in his last four starts.

Three of the five hits he allowed came in the seventh and he struck out seven, including the side in the sixth inning.

Seung Hwan Oh earned his 18th save in 21 chances.

Matt Bowman got Wainwright out of his seventh-inning jam and Brett Cecil pitched a scoreless eighth.

DeJong notched his first career four-hit game with three doubles to go along with the homer.

The rookie drove in two and scored twice. He is hitting .625 (10 for 16) during a five-game hitting streak.

DeJong's leadoff homer in the third gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

It is the third time in DeJong's 34-game career that he has hit home runs in back-to-back days.