Delay In Sentencing
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Former state Rep. Nathan Cooper of Cape Girardeau gets a delay in sentencing, but not as much as he sought. Cooper pleaded guilty in August to immigration fraud. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on October 19th. Cooper sought a 30-day postponement. U.S. District Judge Jean Hamilton agreed to a sentencing date of October 26th. The delay was granted because Cooper's attorney begins a trial for another client on October 19th. Since entering the guilty plea, Cooper has resigned from the legislature, been suspended from the practice of law and has been ordered to pay $50,000 in a forfeiture claim. He could get 15 years in prison, but is expected to get 30 to 37 months.
More News
Grid
List
(CNN) -- Fresh off his own primary win, Jamaal Bowman on Thursday endorsed another progressive challenger, Cori Bush, in her... More >>
in
Anxiety is your body's reaction to stress. According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety disorders are the most common type... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Governor Mike Parson will visit Columbia on Thursday. Gov. Parson will meet with Columbia leaders and law enforcement... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Today MU faculty and staff answered questions from parents and students relating to COVID-19 and the upcoming school... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Like most schools across the country— and world—Columbia College is adjusting its classes due to the pandemic. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A 3-year-old boy is dead after being hit by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block... More >>
in
MISSOURI – Missouri students eligible for the Bright Flight scholarship will notice a smaller award this year. The scholarship,... More >>
in
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Community Land Trust, CCLT, received an anonymous donation of $30,000 to support the creation of permanently affordable... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — At 4 p.m. Wednesday, MU faculty and staff will explore student and family concerns about the upcoming school... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Boone County residents impacted by COVID-19 will have access to free therapy. The University of Missouri Psychological... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Three local businesses have been issued "notices of violation" for allegedly violating the county's social distancing ordinance .... More >>
in
COLUMBIA, MO – KOMU 8 is proud to announce the addition of Ben Arnet as Sports Director. Arnet will join... More >>
in
FULTON - According to a Fulton City Council press release, the council unanimously voted to recommend face coverings be worn... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — Police are on the scene at the Galleria mall in St. Louis County, according to KSDK. ... More >>
in
(Missourian) - Columbia City Manager John Glascock will kick off deliberations over the proposed city budget for fiscal 2021... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that 85 untested sexual assault kits were gathered from 22 agencies... More >>
in