Delay In Sentencing

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Former state Rep. Nathan Cooper of Cape Girardeau gets a delay in sentencing, but not as much as he sought. Cooper pleaded guilty in August to immigration fraud. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on October 19th. Cooper sought a 30-day postponement. U.S. District Judge Jean Hamilton agreed to a sentencing date of October 26th. The delay was granted because Cooper's attorney begins a trial for another client on October 19th. Since entering the guilty plea, Cooper has resigned from the legislature, been suspended from the practice of law and has been ordered to pay $50,000 in a forfeiture claim. He could get 15 years in prison, but is expected to get 30 to 37 months.