Delivery Driver Robbed

The suspects were described as two black males, average height, average build, wearing all black, one with a red bandana and the other with a blue bandana, between the ages of 15 and 20.

At about 1:40 a.m., Columbia Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene.

A Jimmy Johns delivery driver reported that she had been robbed by the two suspects with a gun when she approached the apartment building to make a delivery.

The suspects had called in a fake delivery order to the address and robbed the delivery driver of the food and the money she was carrying.

The victim was not injured during the robbery and returned to the store where she contacted police.

Anyone with any information is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477.