Delivery Driver Robbed at Gunpoint

COLUMBIA - Officers responded to an armed robbery on the 1100 block of Paquin Street at 2:00am on Tuesday. Officersinterviewed the victim, a 22 year old Jimmy Johns driver, who told them he wasconfronted by a man who threatened him with a handgun and demandedmoney. The suspect took the victim's wallet and ran from the area. The victimwas not injured.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made in this case.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his mid 20's, around 5'10", with a slender build and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Suspect was believed to be in possession of a black handgun.