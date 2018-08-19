Delmar Loop Gets Recognition

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - It has the St. Louis Walk of Fame, theaters, restaurants and eclectic shops. Now, the Delmar Loop has something else: National recognition as one of America's best streets. The six-block-long strip is half in St. Louis, half in University City. The American Planning Association named the stretch one of the ten great streets in America. St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay credits Joe Edwards, who owns the Blueberry Hill restaurant and the Pageant theater on the Loop, which was revitalized starting in the 1970s under Edwards' guidance.