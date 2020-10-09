Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season

13 hours 7 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:04:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News
By: Christina Maxouris, CNN
Satellite image as of 5:17 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9.

(CNN) -- US Gulf Coast communities are bracing for a "life-threatening" storm surge and ferocious winds as Hurricane Delta, now a powerful Category 3 storm, inches closer.

First Alert Weather meteorologist Tim Schmidt said the hurricane is expected to make landfall in the southwestern Louisiana coast around 6-7 p.m., Friday evening, near Lake Charles/Cameron.

The storm, is forecasted to hit communities already battered by Hurricane Laura just weeks ago.

"We believe that there will be hurricane force winds and storm surge in southwest Louisiana in the area of our state that is least prepared to take it," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday, urging residents to create a game plan for the storm.

The National Hurricane Center warned of a "dangerous" storm surge that's expected near the hurricane's landfall and parts of Louisiana's coastline could see up to 11 feet of water. That will be coupled with high winds and rainfall that's likely to lead to "significant flash flooding" in parts of Louisiana Friday and Saturday, the center said.

"While we have every intention of getting to you as quickly as possible should you need rescuing or any other assistance, you should plan as if the first 72 hours is on you," Edwards said.

Several communities, including Cameron Parish and Calcasieu Parish -- where Lake Charles is located -- have mandatory evacuation orders in place.

A hurricane warning is in effect for High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana, and storm surge warnings are in effect for parts of Texas to Mississippi, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Up to 10 inches of rain is expected through Saturday for parts of south and central Louisiana, with some areas forecast to see as much as 15 inches of water, Shackelford said.

'I'm packing up to leave again'

In a last call to get residents evacuated, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said Thursday afternoon city employees would move "heaven and earth" to help evacuate anyone who wanted to leave the city ahead of the storm.

"We are getting to a moment in time eventually, where it will not be safe any more to get out on the roads," Hunter said in a video message posted on Facebook. "Think about you and your family. And it is our strong request that you heed the advice and evacuate. "

In Cameron, Louisiana, Leona Boullion told CNN affiliate KPRC her home was spared by Hurricane Laura, but she wasn't sure if she'd be as lucky this time around.

"I'm packing up to leave again," Boullion told the affiliate. "I'm just hoping that I have something to come back to."

Local leaders also warned of the possibility of tornadoes, which could come through Friday over parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, according to the hurricane center.

A tropical storm warning was in effect in parts of Texas and Louisiana, including New Orleans, where Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was "very much concerned about" the possibility of tornadoes.

"We are not in the cone, but again, we do anticipate feeling strong impacts related to Hurricane Delta," she said, according to CNN affiliate WDSU. "Tropical storm force winds, this is also a big concern, rainfall and possible flash flooding is what we are expecting."

Follow the storm's path

Mississippi National Guard resources on ready

Meanwhile, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday the state has sent out resources to help communities and will deploy National Guard resources as well if needed.

Officials there also warned of the possibility of tornadoes in the state, as well as heavy rain.

"We anticipate the storm, or at least what's left of the eye of it will only spend about 30 hours in Mississippi," Reeves said. "During that time, we do expect significant rainfall, up to four to six inches in the southwestern counties, and maybe in some of the western Delta counties that are on the Mississippi River."

Earlier this week the governor declared a state of emergency "in anticipation of damage" and urged residents to "prep for the worst."

In Texas, public safety officials urged residents across the coast to prepare for severe weather including strong winds and localized flooding. The governor said earlier this week the state had prepared resources so it could be ready to respond.

"Texans in the path of this storm should continue to heed the guidance and direction of local officials, remain cautious, and remember - Turn Around, Don't Drown," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release.

CDC warns of carbon monoxide poisoning

Ahead of the storm, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also warned doctors and clinics to keep an eye out for carbon monoxide poisoning.

People often turn on gas-powered generators, charcoal or gas grills and propane devices when the power goes out after a storm hits and these can generate carbon monoxide -- an invisible, odorless and lethal gas.

"If used or placed improperly, these sources can lead to carbon monoxide (CO) build up inside buildings, garages, or campers and poison the people and animals inside," the CDC said in a warning this week.

At least nine deaths tied to Hurricane Laura in Louisiana were from carbon monoxide poisoning, health officials said last month.

"These devices should never be used inside an enclosed space, home, basement, garage, or camper — or even outside near an open window or window air conditioner," the CDC said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

More News

Grid
List

Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
(CNN) -- The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled the second debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden after... More >>
43 minutes ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:28:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law
Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law
The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a new state law that requires people wanting to vote remotely this year to... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 4:51:16 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

WATCH: Missouri Gubernatorial Forum
WATCH: Missouri Gubernatorial Forum
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor met for a forum Friday. The forum was the first time all four candidates,... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Jefferson City corrections worker arrested for attempted drug smuggling
Jefferson City corrections worker arrested for attempted drug smuggling
JEFFERSON CITY - Charges are pending for a corrections worker at the Jefferson City Correctional Center after deputies said she... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:44:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Columbia clarifies it will resume utility disconnections in late October
Columbia clarifies it will resume utility disconnections in late October
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia announced utility disconnections will resume on Oct. 26. The city encourages residents behind... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Lohman man charged with statutory rape
Lohman man charged with statutory rape
LOHMAN - Prosecutors charged a man Thursday with statutory rape following an investigation into a reported sexual offense. Deputies... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:31:15 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

'A community divided': JCHS and Helias football's long awaited matchup
'A community divided': JCHS and Helias football's long awaited matchup
JEFFERSON CITY - Two schools. Five minutes apart. Separated by three stoplights on Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City, but they've... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:30:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Couple arrested after investigation stemming from child death
Couple arrested after investigation stemming from child death
JEFFERSON CITY - A man and woman face charges after their arrest Thursday, which comes after the death of a... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 2:19:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

LIVE BLOG: Missouri gubernatorial forum
LIVE BLOG: Missouri gubernatorial forum
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will gather for a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. Watch the forum on... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 12:52:00 PM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Mental Illness Awareness Week: Here's what you need to know
Mental Illness Awareness Week: Here's what you need to know
(CNN) -- Held during the first week of October, Mental Illness Awareness Week is a way for advocates to educate... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 11:11:37 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
LIVE: KOMU 8 News at Noon
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8 News at Noon will air online and on ROKU Friday due to the French Open. Rachael... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 10:36:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

WATCH LIVE: Missouri gubernatorial forum to begin at 2 p.m.
WATCH LIVE: Missouri gubernatorial forum to begin at 2 p.m.
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum Friday, Oct 9 starting at 2 p.m. Candidates include... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 9:52:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Columbia teen dies in Friday morning Howard County crash
Columbia teen dies in Friday morning Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY - A Columbia teen died in a single-vehicle car crash, early Friday morning. According to a Missouri... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 8:56:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County records 53 new cases
Friday COVID-19 coverage: Boone County records 53 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 7:55:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 9
Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Oct. 9
FRIDAY-LIVE: Missouri gubernatorial forum to air on KOMU 8 Missouri candidates for governor will gather for a forum at... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:50:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
Delta heads straight for communities reeling from a devastating hurricane season
(CNN) -- US Gulf Coast communities are bracing for a "life-threatening" storm surge and ferocious winds as Hurricane Delta ,... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 5:04:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

The U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
The U.N.'s World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
OSLO (AP) — The United Nations' World Food Program has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 4:33:00 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News

Video of KC officer kneeling on the back of a pregnant Black woman sparks protest
Video of KC officer kneeling on the back of a pregnant Black woman sparks protest
(CNN) -- Protesters upset by social media videos of Kansas City police arresting a pregnant Black woman have now occupied... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, October 09 2020 Oct 9, 2020 Friday, October 09, 2020 3:54:34 AM CDT October 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 76°
8pm 73°
9pm 71°
10pm 70°