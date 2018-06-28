Demand for Joplin Food Bank Doubles After Tornado

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) -- Demand for services from a food bank that serves 28 counties in southwest Missouri has doubled since the May 22 tornado hit Joplin.

A month before the tornado, the Ozarks Food Harvest Food Bank supplied about a million pounds of food to about 300 food relief organizations. Spokeswoman Lindsey Neddenriep says that demand has grown to almost 2 million pounds.

She says the organization is lacking such staples as box dinners, fruits and vegetables.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Monday that before the tornado, the food bank supplied 10 different pantries or organizations in Joplin. That number has doubled.

And it is helping nearby communities where existing pantries are serving displaced Joplin residents, such as Carthage, Neosho, Granby and Seneca.