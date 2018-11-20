Demand Increases for Children's Court Advocates

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A group of volunteers that help abused and neglected children going through the Jackson County Court system will aid 1,000 children this year, the first time in its 30-year history that milestone has been reached.

The volunteers for CASA - Court Appointed Special Advocates - give the children personal attention while their cases wind through the courts.

The group's executive director, Martha Gershun, says the 1,000 mark is a "good news, bad news" situation. She says it means CASA has been able to help more children, but also shows that the demand is growing.

The Kansas City Star reports that CASA has been able to staff more cases than ever but it still represents only about one-third of the children in the system.