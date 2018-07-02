DeMarre Carroll Hosts Camp for Kids

COLUMBIA- Mizzou fans love the athletes that currently don the black and gold, but some athletes continue to make an impact on the community even after they move on. Utah Jazz forward DeMarre Carroll, also known as the "Junkyard Dog", is back in Columbia hosting the DeMarre Carroll Next Level basketball camp.

The week long camp takes place at Father Tolton High School from 8 am until 4 pm every day. Kids from ages 8 - 15 participate in different drills such as shooting, dribbling and passing before competing in games of knock-out, 3-on-3 and 5-on-5. They also compete in personal record competitions.

In terms of how the camp is going thus far Carroll said, "We've got great coaches on my staff right now and their taking each player one by one, individually and help them with something. Some of the guys need to work with their jump shots, some of them need working with dribbling, and some of them need work with rebounding. They're really, really out there playing hard, working hard, doing the things I used to do when I was young. I'm just trying to teach them, give them little pointers so when they go back to their school and they can be successful and hopefully they can be successful playing college basketball or professional basketball."

This is the second year Carroll has returned to back to Columbia to give back to the kids and put on this basketball camp.