Democrat Drops Out Of Wichita-Area Kan. House Race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Democratic nominee for a Wichita-area seat in the Kansas House has dropped out.

The Kansas secretary of state's office said Tuesday that Pamela Frieden of Haysville, withdrew her candidacy in the 93rd House District in southwest Sedgwick County.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Democrats are expected to replace her with Sammy Flaharty of Garden Plain, who lost to Frieden in the Aug. 7 primary election.

Frieden abandoned her campaign before the primary but made her announcement too late to have her name removed from the ballot.

Democratic precinct committee members are scheduled to meet Thursday to pick Frieden's replacement.

In November, Flaharty would face Republican George Edwards of Haysville and independent candidate Dan Thimesch of Cheney, who previously served in the House as a Democrat.