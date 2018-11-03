Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri

2 hours 11 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:18:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill has approvingly evoked former President Ronald Reagan. She said she would back President Donald Trump if he stopped a migrant caravan at the border. And speaking on Fox News, she has decried "crazy Democrats."

What is the Democratic senator up to?

The vulnerable incumbent is appealing to the right in a bid to win a third term in a state that Trump won by 19 percentage points in 2016.

She's betting a more centrist message will resonate with independents and moderate Republican voters she desperately needs to beat Republican challenger Josh Hawley, who has relentlessly attacked her as too liberal for the conservative leaning state.

"For me, it's not about fighting the president every day," she told a group of supporters gathered at an iconic Missouri pizza parlor called Shakespeare's Pizza in the college town of Columbia. "It's about fighting for you every day."

McCaskill's messaging prompted Trump to say sarcastically during a Thursday rally in Columbia, Missouri, that: "I didn't know she was a Republican."

She's among 10 Democratic Senate incumbents up for re-election in states the president won, and Republicans see Missouri as a prime opportunity to flip a seat and build on their now slim 51-49 majority in the Senate.

So, during a late October debate McCaskill praised Republican icon Reagan for working to unite the country when he was president in the 1980s.

She accepted an interview with Fox News, which in itself is unusual for a Democrat, and on Monday criticized "crazy Democrats" who "walk in restaurants and scream in elected officials' faces."

"I am not somebody who thinks that we should ever be uncivil," McCaskill said. "I think what most Missourians want is for us to listen to each other, figure out where we can compromise, not scream in each other's faces (and) not call each other names."

She avoided calling any of her Senate Democratic colleagues crazy but noted that she has clashed with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and disagrees with Sen. Bernie Sanders on a number of issues.

Asked in the same Fox interview about the caravan of migrants making its way through Mexico, McCaskill said:

"Stop it at the border. I think the president has to use every tool he has at his disposal and I'll 100 percent back him up on that."

Hawley scoffs at such talk from McCaskill, who he called a "liberal Democrat, for darn sure."

"She votes with (Sen.) Chuck Schumer almost 90 percent of the time, she voted against Justice (Brett) Kavanaugh, against Justice (Neil) Gorsuch, against middle-class tax cuts, against border security," Hawley said Saturday at a Columbia campaign stop. "She's against standing up to China and trade cheaters. I mean any issue that's important to Missourians, she's with her party down the line."

Hawley tied his campaign to Trump and has embraced the president throughout his campaign, although he's been careful not to adopt Trump's incendiary rhetoric.

He got some conservative backup from National Rifle Association President Oliver North, who campaigned for him Saturday in Imperial, Missouri, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of St. Louis. The NRA endorsed Hawley and aired ads against McCaskill, even as the organization nationally adopted a lower profile in this year's high-stakes midterms as the dynamics shift in the gun debate.

A check of McCaskill's record shows that she votes with the president about half the time, though she has opposed him on some of the biggest votes including both of his Supreme Court nominees, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Trump said that McCaskill had been "saying such nice things about me. But you know what? She'll never vote with me. That's the problem."

Some voters don't seem sold on McCaskill's message, either.

"I'm a hardcore conservative, and she's a hardcore liberal even though she's trying to hide it," said Jeff Ferry, a 50-year-old antique store owner from Perry, Missouri who traveled to Columbia to see the president speak. When asked who he will pick for Senate, he said "it sure won't be Claire McCaskill."

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson Middle School hosts a Lego robotics tournament
Jefferson Middle School hosts a Lego robotics tournament
COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School hosted a First Lego League robotics tournament early Saturday afternoon. There were 19 teams... More >>
38 minutes ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 8:51:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
COLUMBIA – Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley, both held campaign events on Saturday... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:50:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill has approvingly evoked former President Ronald Reagan. She said she would back President... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:18:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
COLUMBIA - Missourians will choose a state auditor in the Nov. 6 elections. The five candidates include incumbent Democrat Nicole... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:15:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in Smart Decision

Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Several law enforcement organizations arrested three people Friday in a multi-county drug bust, a news release said.... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Soldier's Memorial in downtown St. Louis is open as of this weekend after a $30... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 12:40:00 PM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
Conference inspires outdoor classrooms and school gardens
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Environmental Education Association hosted MO Green Schools and Environmental Education Conference on Friday and Saturday to... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 7:14:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
GOP leaders want probe into anti-Hawley campaign mailings
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Republican leaders are calling for a federal investigation into political mailings that slam Attorney General... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 6:11:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Nurse accused of stealing controlled substance from University Hospital
Nurse accused of stealing controlled substance from University Hospital
COLUMBIA (AP) — A registered nurse is charged with stealing fentanyl and other drugs from University of Missouri Hospital in... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, November 03 2018 Nov 3, 2018 Saturday, November 03, 2018 5:29:00 AM CDT November 03, 2018 in News

Feds say heroin, fentanyl remain biggest drug threat to US
Feds say heroin, fentanyl remain biggest drug threat to US
WASHINGTON (AP) — Drug overdose deaths hit the highest level ever recorded in the United States last year, with an... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 10:11:04 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Hawley meets with supporters during Boonville campaign stop
Hawley meets with supporters during Boonville campaign stop
Boonville - U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley held a meet and greet in Boonville Friday. The crowd came to ask... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 10:07:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Fulton hosts annual holiday sneak peak to help local businesses
Fulton hosts annual holiday sneak peak to help local businesses
FULTON - The Fulton downtown district was hosting a holiday event known for bringing attention and bringing people together. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 7:34:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Homeless veteran population increases in mid-Missouri
Homeless veteran population increases in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reported a 5.8 percent decrease in homeless veterans living... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 6:05:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Deer hunt closes Runge Nature Center trails
Deer hunt closes Runge Nature Center trails
JEFFERSON CITY- Bad weather and closed trails kept visitors of the Runge Nature Center indoors Friday. The Department of Conservation... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

US Senate third parties share their stance on the race
US Senate third parties share their stance on the race
KANSAS CITY - Missouri's U.S. Senate third party candidates are not fazed by the country's main political parties' popularity. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Vice President Pence campaigns for Hawley in Kansas City
Vice President Pence campaigns for Hawley in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - Four days before the midterm election, Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Kansas City Friday... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 4:23:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

People behind Citizen Jane say women still face challenges in industry
People behind Citizen Jane say women still face challenges in industry
COLUMBIA - The director of the Citizen Jane Film Festival says the event is designed to open new avenues for... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 3:19:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Airport faces clean up after Trump rally
Airport faces clean up after Trump rally
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump's rally and the crowds who packed Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday left a lot of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 51°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 55°
11pm 55°
12am 55°
1am 55°