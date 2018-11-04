Democratic Committee Fined $100,000

The commission said the panel did not report which candidates it gave direct support, and how much. It also did not correctly report some contributions and expenditures, among other problems. The commission also fined Congressman Russ Carnahan, a former state House member, $600 for signing checks for the committee that he wasn't authorized to sign. The Democratic committee must pay $60,000, but the commission will suspend the rest if the committee follows campaign finance law through 2008.