Democratic officials, unions speak against union-fees bill

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Hundreds of opponents are rallying at the Missouri Capitol against a bill some say could harm unions.

Union members came to Jefferson City on Wednesday to fight a bill to require public employees to give annual written consent before union dues could be withheld from their paychecks.

Republican supporters describe the proposal as "paycheck protection." Some say it would make unions more responsive to members.

But Democratic opponents say it would weaken unions financially with unnecessary regulations.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon and U.S. Senate candidate Secretary of State Jason Kander were among elected officials who slammed the bill during the rally.

Nixon vetoed the legislation earlier this month. The GOP-led Legislature could override him this session with a two-thirds majority vote in the House and Senate.