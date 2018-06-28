Democratic Party Files Ethics Complaint Against Blunt

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Democratic Party claims Gov. Blunt took an illegal campaign contribution. The party filed a complaint Monday with the Missouri Ethics Commission, saying Blunt accepted money above the state's limits from the Republican National Committee. Blunt's campaign committee report this month showd it accepted $39,000 from the committee, but the campaign said the money was reimbursement for a 2004 payment to cover expenses from a visit by President Bush. Missouri Republican Party spokesman Paul Sloca called the complaint "frivolous," and says the commission told the campaign to mark it down as a contribution, not a refund. Democrats say the refund should have gone to his old debt service committee, not his current campaign committee.