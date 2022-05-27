COLUMBIA- In light of the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde Texas, one Missouri representative, Democratic Representative David Tyson Smith decided it was time to take a stand against gun violence.
Early Friday morning he tweeted that he plans to file legislation to ban teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic rifles.
The 2023 legislative session will not begin until January, which is when legislation can first be voted on. Lawmakers have to wait to pre-file bills until December.
Republican Representative Cheri Toalson Reisch of District 44 believes that legislation such as the one Tyson Smith proposed wouldn't pass in the state of Missouri.
"Rep. Smith's proposal (to limit gun purchases) would go nowhere in the State of Missouri. It is not a gun problem, it is a heart problem. Evil, mentally ill people will find a way to commit evil."
She adds that the reason it would have such a hard time passing is because the state of Missouri is a conservative state with a Republican supermajority.
Rep. Reisch also said that she would not support additional gun laws because, "Criminals don't follow laws."
"You can look at Chicago, IL as an example of strict gun control laws yet hundreds of people are killed by criminals with illegal guns every year. The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."
KOMU reached out to Rep. David Tyson Smith, but did not receive a response.