Democrats Accuse Blunt of Employing Illegal Worker

JEFFERSON CITY - On the heels of the release of Roy Blunt's new anti-immigration campaign advertisement, the Missouri Democratic Party is accusing Blunt of employing an illegal immigrant. Democrats released a letter Tuesday from 1990 in which Blunt asked an immigration commissioner for help with a Nicaraguan woman seeking asylum.



Blunt's campaign says the accusations are false. Blunt's spokesman Rich Chrismer said, "Robin Carnahan has made some wild false assertions in this campaign, but this one is just plain crazy. Robin Carnahan and her handlers have been shopping this false story to state and national reporters for months. This person never worked for the Blunts. She simply helped out at a couple of church events."



Opposing candidate Robin Carnahan's spokesman Linden Zakula would not give KOMU a statement on this controversy.



The Kansas City Star spoke to the immigrant in question-- Dora Narvaez. Narvaez told The Star she worked for the Blunts for several months back in 1990. She would not make further comment.

