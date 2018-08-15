Democrats fight gun exposure to children
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Missouri want to criminalize firearm storage that allows children to easily find weapons and potentially cause harm.
Children's Firearm Safety Alliance co-founder and Democratic Rep. Stacey Newman tells the Springfield News-Leader that she will re-file a version of a previous bill to make it a Class D felony to knowingly leave "a readily available, loaded deadly weapon" in the presence of a minor.
To comply with the proposed law, gun owners would need to put a trigger or cable lock on the firearm, remove the ammunition or lock the weapon in a safe.
A proposed bill by another lawmaker aims to make "negligent storage of a firearm" a crime.
