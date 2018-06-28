Democrats gain Missouri House seat in area that backed Trump

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Democrats have picked up a Missouri House seat previously held by Republicans in a district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Democrat Mike Revis of Fenton defeated Republican David Linton in a close race Tuesday to win a suburban St. Louis seat vacated last September by the resignation of Republican Rep. John McCaherty.

Republicans kept hold of three other seats in Tuesday's special elections to replace GOP House members who resigned.

When the newly elected House members are sworn into office, Republicans will hold a 115-47 majority over Democrats with one remaining vacancy.

The national Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee says it has now flipped 35 seats previously held by Republicans in contested elections for state legislatures across the country since President Donald Trump won election in November 2016.