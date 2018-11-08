Democrats Question Repeal of Anti-Scalping Law

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Democratic leaders say repealing a state law against ticket scalping would be a "giveaway" to Governor Blunt's brother. Andy Blunt, brother of the Republican governor, is the Missouri lobbyist for Ticketmaster. Tickemaster supports repeal the law against scalping. The issue is on the agenda for this week's special Legislative session. It is contained in proposed legislation dealing with tax credits and economic development. A statement issued yesterday by the Missouri Democratic Party said Ticketmaster wants to resell tickets on the Internet. Joe Freeman, a Ticketmaster vice president, says other second-market ticket brokers, such as eBay, also support repeal of the current law. And he says the state's professional sports teams also support the repeal.