Democrats Respond to Blunt's Speech

Some party members weren't very happy with the governor's address.

In a statement released after Jay Nixon presented the official Democratic response, party leaders called Blunt's speech "All fluff and no substance, filling his speech with one-liners for applause."

Two of the biggest party concerns were health care and education. Democrats don't believe Blunt is fulfilling his promises and are concerned about his budget. Some say they want to know where the money is coming from to spend millions of dollars on his plans.

To see Nixon's full Democratic party response to Blunt's State of the State address, click on the link to the right.