Democrats stall photo ID requirement for Missouri voters

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Senate Democrats are waging a filibuster against a Republican proposal to require a photo ID to vote in Missouri.

The Senate took up the bill Monday night after Republicans tabled it last week following several hours of debate.

Democrats said requiring a photo ID to vote is an effort to disenfranchise minority and low-income voters. Republicans say the measure would cut down on fraud.

Missouri Republicans have sought to tighten voting requirements for more than a decade. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in 2006 that requiring a photo ID to vote was unconstitutional, and Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon in 2011 vetoed another photo-identification bill.

The House passed the bill in January with enough votes to override a veto and passed a proposed constitutional amendment to allow such a law, necessary because of the Supreme Court's ruling.