Democrats to Aid Republicans on Mo. Gun Bill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - With the help of some Democrats, Missouri's Republican-led Legislature appears to be in position to override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a high-profile bill that seeks to nullify federal gun-control laws in Missouri and make criminals out of federal agents who try to enforce them.

The Democratic governor contends the bill violates the U.S. Constitution.

Several of his fellow Democrats told The Associated Press that they don't disagree, but they say a "no" vote on gun-control legislation in some parts of Missouri could be career ending.

The Republican-led Legislature is to meet in September to consider a veto override.

The gun bill originally passed with comfortable margins in the House and Senate.