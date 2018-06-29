Democrats Unveil Platform

"These are the issues that are important, I believe, whether they're a campaign or legislative," explained Maida Coleman.

Billed as a non-campaign event by Senate Asst. Minority Leader Maida Coleman, senate Democrats unveiled a rundown of issues they promise to address for the public. Among them: medicaid fraud, illegal immigration and ethics of senate lobbyists.

"If we pick up, when we pick up seats, when we take the majority, then you can show your priorities," explained Sen. Wes Shoemyer, 18th district.

Republicans counter Democrats are ripping off issues from their agenda, issues they already addressed.

"They're talking about things that could have been dealt with when they were in power. When they had the governor's office and the majorities in the House and Senate, why didn't they deal with Medicaid provider fraud? Why do Republicans have to take over and realize that the Medicaid budget was bloated and grown out of proportion," complained Jared Craighead, MO GOP.

It's the same thing reporters were asking about at a news conference. Missouri's senate election cycle is staggered, meaning every two years, 17 senate seats are up for grabs. This year, Democrats say they already have one locked in and they expect to pick up more. Whether those prospects are reality or rhetoric, voters will decide.

Democrats have to pick up seven seats to be the majority party in the senate. The Missouri GOP says Democrats may pick up a seat or two but have no chance of gaining seven seats.