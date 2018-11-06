Demolition Begins at Former Missouri State Penitentiary

JEFFERSON CITY - Demolition work began Tuesday at the site of the former Missouri State Penitentary in Jefferson City. The property's buildings slated to be demolished have been classified as having little historic value. Other historic buildings at the 140-acre facility will remain open for public tours.

Jefferson City resident Theresa Driver regularly parks her car at the facility's lot. She says she doesn't really care how the property will be used. "That's up to [the city] to decide," Driver said.

The first phase of the demolition is expected to be completed in June.