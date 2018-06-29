Demolition begins on Gateway Arch parking garage

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The $380 million effort to remake the Gateway Arch grounds is taking another step forward - the demolition of the parking garage.

Demolition work began last week and is expected to take about three months. The 1,200-spot parking garage will make way for grass, pathways and gardens on the north part of the Arch grounds.

CityArchRiver, the foundation leading the renovation project, said there are plenty of other parking spots in the downtown area for Arch visitors. Business owners on Laclede's Landing, an area of shops, restaurants and bars near the Arch, said the garage was important for their customers.