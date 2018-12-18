Demolition will close parts of Missouri Boulevard

JEFFERSON CITY - Motorists are advised to avoid the area near Missouri Boulevard this evening, from the intersection of West Dunklin Street to the U.S. 54 East on/off ramps due to a full closure from the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The work will take place during the hours of 8:00 P.M. Monday to 7:00 A.M. Tuesday.

Capital Paving and Construction LLC is removing the bridge as part of their demolition work taking place at the old St. Mary's Hospital property.

Drew Leary, the project manager, said that the number one priority is the "safety of the traveling public and [their] employees."

The Chicago based group, Farmer Holding Company is planning to redevelop the site with the help of tax increment financing, and will choose to build a $44.6 million project involving Lincoln University or a $30.9 million project with only commercial space. The Jefferson City Council approved the plans in August 2017.

The project entails rebuilding portions of the hospital by reusing some of its existing portions. FHC is anticipating to establish a complex with retail, restaurant and office space.

Travelers shouldn't worry about the project cutting into their morning commute. "Everything that is going to inhibit motorists will be taken care of tonight," said Leary.