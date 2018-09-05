Demonstrators gather outside McCaskill's office to protest Kavanaugh

9 hours 58 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:24:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in Continuous News
By: Caitlin McCarthy, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Three organizations gathered at Sen. Claire McCaskill's, D- Mo, office to express their concerns over Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

The main concerns of the demonstrators were proper abortion and saving the Affordable Care Act.

The three oraganizations that were present were Reproaction, Planned Parenthood of Great Plains- Columbia, and COMO for Progress.

Evonnia Woods, organizer for Reproaction, gave three reasons at the demonstration why they think Sen. McCaskill needs to vote "no" to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

"We want to save Roe v. Wade, abortion access is so important for women and people in general, the second reason we came out was saving the Affordable Care Act and we also wanted to highlight the importance of saving our democracy and ensuring that Mueller's investigation is to continue," Woods said.

In the letter the demonstrators gave to Sen. McCaskill's office, the demonstrators reiterated why they believe Kavanaugh is not the right fit for the position.

"If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion access will largely disappear for poor women and women of color across the nation. If the Supreme Court rules to gut key provisions in the Affordable Care Act, an estimated 32 million people will lose affordable healthcare insurance coverage, drastically increasing the unnecessary health complications that would lead to dire health outcomes and medical debt."

Valerie Berta-Torales, shared her abortion story and said she felt it was important to be at the demonstration today to protest Kavanaugh. 

"I had an abortion six years ago and I was lucky at the time because I was traveling around the country to be in a state where it is available and easily available for me," Berta-Torales said. "And that was in Massachusetts, I want this right to be available still to everybody everywhere and I want it to stay that way."

In a statement from Sen. McCaskill's office regarding the nomination:

"I welcomed the opportunity to talk with Judge Kavanaugh about his views on ensuring Missourians retain critical healthcare protections, removing dark money from politics, and guaranteeing powerful corporate interests don’t prevail over individual Americans—and look forward to hearing more about how he approaches these issues during his upcoming confirmation hearing."

More News

Grid
List

Columbia struggles to retain some city employees, considers pay increase
Columbia struggles to retain some city employees, considers pay increase
COLUMBIA - Customers of the city of Columbia's solid waste and recycling services might see their trash bags on their... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 7:57:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Man testified he chopped up wife's body to keep his children
Man testified he chopped up wife's body to keep his children
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A man testified Tuesday that he spent about eight hours cutting up his wife's body after... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 7:30:57 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Local moms' interactive accessible restroom map goes nationwide
Local moms' interactive accessible restroom map goes nationwide
COLUMBIA - The non-profit and grassroots advocacy organization Missouri Disability Empowerment, or MoDE, expanded its interactive accessible bathroom map to... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 6:59:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

BJC's management of Boone Hospital Center to end by 2021
BJC's management of Boone Hospital Center to end by 2021
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 6:14:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Two men plead guilty in Columbia prostitution operation
Two men plead guilty in Columbia prostitution operation
COLUMBIA - Two Columbia men pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking part in a prostitution ring. Barry Paul Manthe, 65,... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 5:44:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Scammers target Moberly residents
Scammers target Moberly residents
MOBERLY – Scammers targeted Moberly residents over the weekend claiming to be with Ameren utilities. Saturday, the Moberly Police... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 4:07:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in Continuous News

Lawsuit: Urgent care doctor responsible for leg amputation
Lawsuit: Urgent care doctor responsible for leg amputation
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area man has filed a lawsuit alleging that a trip to an urgent... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:42:43 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Prosecutors: St. Louis County woman starved infant son
Prosecutors: St. Louis County woman starved infant son
CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County woman is accused of starving her 2-month-old son. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

City council public hearing could result in increase in para-transit fare
City council public hearing could result in increase in para-transit fare
COLUMBIA - An increase in para-transit fare could be possible after Tuesday night's city council meeting. Sandra Spencer says... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 3:15:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Appeals court sides with state in fuel tax lawsuit
Appeals court sides with state in fuel tax lawsuit
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District sided with the state Tuesday in its ruling on a... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 1:48:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Indiana woman who lost family on duck boat files lawsuit
Indiana woman who lost family on duck boat files lawsuit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — An Indiana woman whose husband and three children drowned when a duck boat sank in... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 1:26:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

MSHP finds marijuana, cocaine in crashed pickup truck
MSHP finds marijuana, cocaine in crashed pickup truck
COOPER COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol found 12 pounds of marijuana, a pound of mushrooms and cocaine Monday. ... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Moniteau County prosecutor pleads guilty in 2014 Addison's crash
Moniteau County prosecutor pleads guilty in 2014 Addison's crash
SHELBYVILLE - The prosecuting attorney for Moniteau County pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to a 2014 crash at Addison's... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

2018 Labor Day Missouri traffic fatalities down from 2017
2018 Labor Day Missouri traffic fatalities down from 2017
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Highway State Patrol's traffic statistics reported five deaths during the holiday weekend. This number is... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 11:32:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands are dropping rain on the Florida Panhandle as the storm aims to smack... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 11:05:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Amazon is now worth $1 trillion
Amazon is now worth $1 trillion
(CNN Money) -- Amazon has become America's second $1 trillion company. Amazon's total market value passed $1 trillion on... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 10:37:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Nike's support for Colin Kaepernick protest has some destroying their shoes
Nike's support for Colin Kaepernick protest has some destroying their shoes
(CNN) -- Nike's decision to use Colin Kaepernick as the face of its latest advertising campaign has some sports fans... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 10:14:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News

Report: Economic conditions in Midwest take leap forward
Report: Economic conditions in Midwest take leap forward
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Economic conditions in nine Midwest and Plains states took a leap forward last month, according to... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 04 2018 Sep 4, 2018 Tuesday, September 04, 2018 9:55:00 AM CDT September 04, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
2am 77°
3am 76°
4am 75°
5am 74°