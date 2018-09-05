Demonstrators gather outside McCaskill's office to protest Kavanaugh

COLUMBIA - Three organizations gathered at Sen. Claire McCaskill's, D- Mo, office to express their concerns over Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

The main concerns of the demonstrators were proper abortion and saving the Affordable Care Act.

The three oraganizations that were present were Reproaction, Planned Parenthood of Great Plains- Columbia, and COMO for Progress.

Evonnia Woods, organizer for Reproaction, gave three reasons at the demonstration why they think Sen. McCaskill needs to vote "no" to put Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court.

"We want to save Roe v. Wade, abortion access is so important for women and people in general, the second reason we came out was saving the Affordable Care Act and we also wanted to highlight the importance of saving our democracy and ensuring that Mueller's investigation is to continue," Woods said.

In the letter the demonstrators gave to Sen. McCaskill's office, the demonstrators reiterated why they believe Kavanaugh is not the right fit for the position.

"If Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion access will largely disappear for poor women and women of color across the nation. If the Supreme Court rules to gut key provisions in the Affordable Care Act, an estimated 32 million people will lose affordable healthcare insurance coverage, drastically increasing the unnecessary health complications that would lead to dire health outcomes and medical debt."

Valerie Berta-Torales, shared her abortion story and said she felt it was important to be at the demonstration today to protest Kavanaugh.

"I had an abortion six years ago and I was lucky at the time because I was traveling around the country to be in a state where it is available and easily available for me," Berta-Torales said. "And that was in Massachusetts, I want this right to be available still to everybody everywhere and I want it to stay that way."

In a statement from Sen. McCaskill's office regarding the nomination:

"I welcomed the opportunity to talk with Judge Kavanaugh about his views on ensuring Missourians retain critical healthcare protections, removing dark money from politics, and guaranteeing powerful corporate interests don’t prevail over individual Americans—and look forward to hearing more about how he approaches these issues during his upcoming confirmation hearing."