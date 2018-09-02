Dempsey Wins Special Senate Election

ST. CHARLES (AP) - House Majority Leader Tom Dempsey won election to the state Senate Tuesday evening. Dempsey, a St. Charles Republican, defeated Democratic community activist Ed Appelbaum in a special election. Dempsey received 6,671 votes, or 56.2 percent. And Appelbaum had 5,199 votes, or 43.8 percent. Dempsey succeeds Senator Chuck Gross, who resigned from the 23rd District seat in May to become director of administration for St. Charles County. Dempsey's victory will give Republicans a 20-14 advantage over Democrats when he is sworn into office. It also means Governor Matt Blunt will have to call another special election to choose Dempsey's House replacement.