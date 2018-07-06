Dempster Still Winless but Cubs Beat Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Alfonso Soriano singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs sent the St. Louis Cardinals to their fourth straight loss at home with a 6-4 victory on Monday night.

Bryan LaHair had three hits for the Cubs, including a two-run homer to break a 1-for-14 slump. Chicago's late rally wasn't enough to make a winner of starter Ryan Dempster, whose winless streak reached 15 starts dating to last August.

Shawn Camp (2-1) allowed one hit in two innings of work and Rafael Dolis worked the ninth for his fourth save in six chances.

Jake Westbrook became the latest Cardinal starter who couldn't pitch deep into the game, allowing four runs on 11 hits in five innings. Of the other four pitchers during this run through the St. Louis rotation, only rookie Lance Lynn lasted six innings.

Mitchell Boggs (0-1) took the loss.