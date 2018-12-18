Denico Crawley sentenced to 105 years
COLUMBIA- Denico Crawley, the man convicted of murder stemming from the case of Quenten Hurt, was sentenced to 105 years in prison today.
A jury found Crawley guilty of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault and drug possession in November.
Hurt was shot and killed in 2017 at the I-70 and Highway 63 Connector.
The driver, Chelsea Hyde, was also shot three times and investigators said she had an intimate relationship with Crawley prior to the incident.
Earlier this month, Crawley's defense team filed a motion for a new trial, citing court errors.
