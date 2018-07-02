Denmark company breaks ground on first US facility in Rolla

ROLLA - Brodrene Hartmann A/S, a Denmark-based food packaging manufacturer, broke ground on its newest facility in Rolla Thursday. The Rolla facility is the first U.S. location for the company.

Gov. Nixon helped break ground on the facility, which the company expects to create at least 50 jobs by the start of 2017.

Brodrene Hartmann is the world's leading manufacturer of molded-fiber egg packaging. The Rolla facility will produce the egg packaging for the U.S. market.

Gerry Lavis, the president of Hartmann North America, praised the company's choice to operate the facility in Rolla.

"The central location with improved transportation access from the I-44 corridor and intermodal rail connections in St. Louis and Kansas City will allow us to quickly connect with our customers across the country," Lavis said.

Nixon also praised the location and its influence on the state's employment rate.

“By choosing to locate their first U.S. facility in Missouri, Hartmann joins a resurgent manufacturing industry that has helped increase employment in the Show-Me State to a record high,” Nixon said.

The company planned to start hiring personnel this summer and begin operations at the beginning of 2017.

Hartmann had already hired Varon Martinez, a U.S. Army veteran based out of Fort Leonard Wood, as plant manager. At the ceremony Thursday, Nixon presented the company with the Show-Me Heroes Flag of Freedom award for its recruitment of Missouri's military men and women.