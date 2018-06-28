Denmon Headed to Elite Guard Skills Camp

COLUMBIA - Mizzou's Marcus Denmon is headed to the prestigious CP3 Elite Guard Camp to participate in the country's top point guard instructional academy. The camp, which runs June 10-13, will be held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and is an invitation-only opportunity for the nation's top high school and collegiate guards.

Denmon is one of just 17 college players invited to the Nike sponsored event. Other players participating include Brandon Triche and Scoop Jardine of Syracuse; Florida's Kenny Boynton, Duke's Seth Curry, Wisconsin's Jordan Taylor, Louisville's Peyton Siva, VCU's Brad Burgess and others.

"I'm really looking forward to this opportunity," Denmon said. "This summer months are about improvement and development and that's the focus of this camp. It's going to be a busy few months, but I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Denmon, along with fellow Tiger Kim English, has already accepted an invitation from the USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team Committee to attend the 2011 USA Basketball Men's World University Games training camp. The training camp, which will be held July 29-Aug. 7 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center (USOTC) in Colorado Springs, Colo., will be used to select the 12-member team that will represent the USA at the 2011 World University Games men's basketball competition Aug. 13-23 in Shenzhen, China.

Denmon is coming off a career year in which he earned first team All-Big 12 recognition. The Kansas City native averaged 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He led the Tigers in scoring, 3-point field goals (82) and three-point field goal percentage (.448), while ranking among the top 10 of the Big 12 in scoring (7th), field goal percentage (5th), steals (3rd), 3-point percentage (2nd) and 3-point makes per game (5th). Overall Denmon started 33 of 34 games and reached double figures in 30 contests, topping 20 points 12 times. He also shot 50 percent from the floor for the year, the highest for a Missouri guard since Rickey Paulding in 2001-02.