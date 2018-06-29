Denmon Lands on Oscar Robertson Watch List

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou senior guard Marcus Denmon has been named to the Oscar Robertson Award Midseason Watch List, as announced by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Monday. Members of the association's board of directors chose the players to be included on the list as contenders for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, to be presented to the national player of the year by its namesake in New Orleans at the USBWA's College Basketball Awards Breakfast on March 30.

The Kansas City native is one of three Big 12 athletes named to the list and is the only guard from the conference, joining Kansas' Thomas Robinson and Baylor's Perry Jones III. Denmon is leading the team with 17.7 points per game and is second in rebounding at 5.5 per game. He is the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week after scoring 29 points in a comeback win over No. 8 Kansas on Saturday and has been named to the Wooden Award Midseason Watch List as well.