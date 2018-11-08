Denmon Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

COLUMBIA -- Missouri's Marcus Denmon has been officially announced as a member of the Preseason All-Big 12 team.

Denmon, who was named to the postseason First Team All-Big 12 team last year, averaged 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He finished first on the team in scoring, 3-point field goals (82) and three-point field goal percentage (.448).

The other members of the All-Big 12 team are Baylor's Perry Jones III, Kansas' Thomas Robinson, Texas' J'Covan Brown and Texas A&M's Khris Middleton.

Denmon looks to lead a talented Missouri Tigers team into the postseason for the fourth year in a row. The Tigers begin their season on October 30 in Joplin against Missouri Southern.