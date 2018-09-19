Denmon to Play Pro Ball Overseas

SAN ANTONIO, TX -- Former Missouri basketball star Marcus Denmon is set to play pro basketball not in the NBA, but in Europe. Denmon has signed a one year deal to play with Chalon in the French League.

San Antonio drafted Denmon in the second round last month's NBA draft, but he will go overseas with the Spurs roster being full. Denmon averaged 18 points and five rebounds his senior season at Missouri. He earned first team All-Big 12 honors for the second consecutive year.