Dentists are Rare in Some Parts of Rural Missouri

2007

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A southeast Missouri hospital chain is having a hard time finding dentists to practice in rural areas. SEMO Health Network says it is tough to hire dentists to work in its clinics that serve six counties in the Missouri Bootheel. The Southeast Missourian reports that the chain is not alone. Dentists are often scarce in rural areas of Missouri. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services data shows that many of Missouri's rural areas often have few dentists to serve their populations.