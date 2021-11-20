All departing flights were halted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday after the "accidental discharge" of a weapon, officials said.

"There is no danger to passengers or employees," airport officials said in a short statement on Twitter. "An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel."

An Atlanta police spokesperson told CNN no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident.

"There was an accidental discharge of a firearm near the main security checkpoint," Atlanta police Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said. "Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."

A ground stop was called for the airport for all departing flights, per the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport officials did not specify the type of weapon that was discharged.

