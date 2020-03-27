Department of Conservation offering free nature-based curriculum

COLUMBIA - While students are learning at home because of COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free nature-focused online learning resources.

The curriculum is called Discover Nature Schools (DNS) and is for any student from pre-kindergarten through high school, according to a news release.

Find DNS information and curriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/discover-nature-schools.

MDC also offers other nature-based learning resources at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/nature-based-resources-during-school-closures.

Find a variety of nature-based video segments from MDC at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/video-segments.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education offers tips on how to support student learning at home at dese.mo.gov/sites/default/files/curr-c19-support-for-families.pdf.

The department also recommends everyone continue to follow CDC regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.