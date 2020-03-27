Department of Conservation offering free nature-based curriculum

1 day 7 hours 35 minutes ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 2:37:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News
By: Greta Serrin, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - While students are learning at home because of COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Conservation is offering free nature-focused online learning resources.

The curriculum is called Discover Nature Schools (DNS) and is for any student from pre-kindergarten through high school, according to a news release.

Find DNS information and curriculum for pre-kindergarten through high school online at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/discover-nature-schools.

MDC also offers other nature-based learning resources at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/nature-based-resources-during-school-closures.

Find a variety of nature-based video segments from MDC at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/teacher-portal/video-segments.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education offers tips on how to support student learning at home at dese.mo.gov/sites/default/files/curr-c19-support-for-families.pdf.

The department also recommends everyone continue to follow CDC regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News

Grid
List

Four cases and one death to COVID-19 in Camden County
Four cases and one death to COVID-19 in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - There have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Camden County and one death, according to the... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 8:06:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Two MUPD officers test positive for COVID-19
Two MUPD officers test positive for COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Two University of Missouri Police Officers tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently being treated in isolation. ... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 7:46:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Cole County signs stay-at-home order
Cole County signs stay-at-home order
COLE COUNTY - Officials signed a stay-at-home order for Cole County that will go into effect on Saturday at 5... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

University of Missouri system will restrict hiring during COVID-19
University of Missouri system will restrict hiring during COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Missouri system is restricting hiring and large purchases. The university... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 4:09:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Stuffed animals could be a new cure for cabin fever
Stuffed animals could be a new cure for cabin fever
MEXICO - Stuffed animal hunts are the new cure for the ever-increasing cabin fever facing many mid-Missourians. This new... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 3:56:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson mobilizes Missouri National Guard to help fight COVID-19
Gov. Parson mobilizes Missouri National Guard to help fight COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Thursday to mobilize the Missouri National Guard to assist... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 2:29:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes
UPDATE: Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law, after... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Country music singer works through quarantine restrictions
Country music singer works through quarantine restrictions
COLUMBIA – Just about one week into COVID-19 quarantines across the United States and one common theme is emerging. We’re... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 1:37:00 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
AP — In some parts of the U.S., authorities say gun shops aren't essential businesses and should close during stay-at-home... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 12:39:25 PM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Does mid-Missouri have enough hospital beds for COVID-19?
Does mid-Missouri have enough hospital beds for COVID-19?
COLUMBIA - Hospital beds in the mid-Missouri area could become overwhelmed from the spread of COVID-19, according to data from... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 11:02:00 AM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Dillard's employee quits over store ordering workers to fill online orders
Dillard's employee quits over store ordering workers to fill online orders
COLUMBIA - A local retailer filling online orders raised questions this week about just how to define an essential business... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 10:08:00 AM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Lucky's Market bought by Schnucks
Lucky's Market bought by Schnucks
COLUMBIA — Schnuck Markets, Inc. was the winning bidder for Columbia's Lucky's Market in an auction held in U.S. bankruptcy... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 9:43:00 AM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 coverage: State numbers increase, two MUPD officers test positive
Friday COVID-19 coverage: State numbers increase, two MUPD officers test positive
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, March 27 2020 Mar 27, 2020 Friday, March 27, 2020 7:31:00 AM CDT March 27, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down the federal stimulus package
COVID-19 Town Hall: Breaking down the federal stimulus package
KOMU 8's Emily Spain sits down to talk with Marco Pantoja about the federal stimulus package signed Friday by President... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 10:14:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in Continuous News

MU students may convert grades to satisfactory, unsatisfactory
MU students may convert grades to satisfactory, unsatisfactory
COLUMBIA - MU students will have the option to convert their A to F grades to satisfactory or unsatisfactory... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 6:53:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet
STIMULUS PACKAGE: mid-Missourians ready to see more in their wallet
ASHLAND – On the eve of the U.S. House vote for the $2 trillion stimulus package in response to COVID-19,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News

Columbia artist brings color to gray skies
Columbia artist brings color to gray skies
COLUMBIA - Sunny skies brought a Columbia artist to Shelter Gardens Thursday. Cindy Scott, a live event painter, relies... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 5:32:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
11pm 66°
12am 65°
1am 65°
2am 64°