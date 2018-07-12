Department of Conservation Providing New E-Permits

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation now has deer hunting permits that can be purchased online. Hunters can print them out and use them immediately.

Conservation Department spokesperson Jim Low said hunters like it because it's convenient, and hunters don't have to wait in long lines anymore.

The new E-Permits also serve as transportation tags, so no separate tags are needed. Hunters should attach the whole permit to the animal and write down the date. Permits will still be sold at the normal vendors.

Officials said the Department of Conservation's funds are shrinking, but the new permits will save it more than $1 million per year.

The Conservation Department is also offering online turkey permits.

If you want to purchase a permit online, click here.