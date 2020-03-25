Department of Conservation waives fishing permits amid COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation will temporarily waive permit requirements for sport fishing and daily trout tags.

The waiver will start Friday, March 27 and go through April 15, according to a news release.

The MDC will reassess the situation with COVID-19 later and decide whether or not to extend that date.

"All season dates, methods, and limits will continue to apply and be enforced," the release said.

“The current public-health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) has many Missourians and others looking for safe ways to get outside in nature,” said MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley.

MDC has also canceled its public events and programs around the state until April 15, including hunter education classes, nature center programs and events, shooting range programs and events, and landowner workshops.

Conservation areas, nature center trails, unstaffed shooting ranges, and boat accesses remain open to the public during this time. Hunting, fishing, and trapping seasons continue as scheduled, according to the release.

The MDC asks you keep 6-feet away from anyone while out, and to continue following state and CDC guidelines. Get more info on Missouri fishing at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing.