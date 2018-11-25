Department of Corrections addresses rumors of second riot in Tipton

TIPTON - Several rumors spread about a second possible disturbance in the Tipton Correctional Center Thursday, but the Missouri Department of Corrections said they are false.

KOMU 8 News received several calls about a possible disturbance inside the facility.

We called the facility, and they said they were aware of the rumors, but said there was no situation.

At around 8:30 p.m., the Missouri Department of Corrections posted a statement on Facebook, addressing the rumors.

Inmates at the facility started a disturbance the night of July 4, damaging housing units. It took guards several hours to get under control.

After the incident, the guards, prisoners, and Department of Corrections all had differing accounts of what happened.