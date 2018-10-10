Department of Corrections director criticized for social media post
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prison guards are criticizing the Department of Corrections director, who was photographed at a September golf fundraiser holding a beer while wearing a shirt with the department logo.
Prison employee union chief Gary Gross says employees would face discipline if they were pictured doing the same thing in their uniforms. Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said Precythe was not wearing a department uniform but a shirt with a department logo made by state inmates and sold to employees.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation and Mid-Mo Railfans are commemorating the history of the Columbia branch of the M-K-T... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prison guards are criticizing the Department of Corrections director, who was photographed at a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority invited the public to view the completed renovations of Oak Towers public housing Tuesday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to sex trafficking her daughter, who had mental disabilities. Renee... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Missouri state trooper was sentenced to seven years in federal prison without parole for transmitting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ruled in favor of Missouri's Voter ID law in an order handed down... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri employees may be getting paid more, starting in November. Proposition B, on the ballot this election... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 56-year-old man has been sentenced to four years in prison for dumping a woman's body on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The deadline for voter registration in Missouri is Wednesday. Potential voters in Missouri can register to... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — Federal officials have issued final denials of appeals by the Joplin School District for $67 million in... More >>
in
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Backers of broad marijuana legalization are looking to break through a geographic barrier in November and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Better Business Bureau of Missouri issued a warning about a mid-Missouri company Tuesday. EBookstore, LLC... More >>
in
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has resigned and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One of Columbia Public Schools' assistant superintendents resigned Monday night, district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark confirmed to KOMU 8... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says Democrats' opposition to the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett... More >>
in
PINE LAWN (AP) — Authorities say an intruder has shot and killed a 20-year-old woman after forcing open the back... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in separate shootings in a five-hour span in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Jefferson City police released more details Tuesday afternoon about a serious crash involving two vehicles earlier in the... More >>
in