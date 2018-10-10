Department of Corrections director criticized for social media post

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prison guards are criticizing the Department of Corrections director, who was photographed at a September golf fundraiser holding a beer while wearing a shirt with the department logo.

Prison employee union chief Gary Gross says employees would face discipline if they were pictured doing the same thing in their uniforms. Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said Precythe was not wearing a department uniform but a shirt with a department logo made by state inmates and sold to employees.