Department of Corrections director criticized for social media post

4 hours 34 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, October 10 2018 Oct 10, 2018 Wednesday, October 10, 2018 4:46:00 AM CDT October 10, 2018 in Top Stories
Source: AP
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prison guards are criticizing the Department of Corrections director, who was photographed at a September golf fundraiser holding a beer while wearing a shirt with the department logo.

Prison employee union chief Gary Gross says employees would face discipline if they were pictured doing the same thing in their uniforms. Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said Precythe was not wearing a department uniform but a shirt with a department logo made by state inmates and sold to employees.

More News

Grid
List

City, Mid-Mo Railfans celebrate Columbia's history with new MKT Trail signs
City, Mid-Mo Railfans celebrate Columbia's history with new MKT Trail signs
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation and Mid-Mo Railfans are commemorating the history of the Columbia branch of the M-K-T... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, October 10 2018 Oct 10, 2018 Wednesday, October 10, 2018 6:00:00 AM CDT October 10, 2018 in Top Stories

Department of Corrections director criticized for social media post
Department of Corrections director criticized for social media post
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri prison guards are criticizing the Department of Corrections director, who was photographed at a... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, October 10 2018 Oct 10, 2018 Wednesday, October 10, 2018 4:46:00 AM CDT October 10, 2018 in Top Stories

Oak Towers renovations makes headway in Columbia's affordable housing
Oak Towers renovations makes headway in Columbia's affordable housing
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Housing Authority invited the public to view the completed renovations of Oak Towers public housing Tuesday... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 7:56:00 PM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

Columbia woman pleads not guilty to sex trafficking her daughter
Columbia woman pleads not guilty to sex trafficking her daughter
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday to sex trafficking her daughter, who had mental disabilities. Renee... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 7:27:00 PM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

Ex-Missouri trooper sentenced in child pornography case
Ex-Missouri trooper sentenced in child pornography case
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Missouri state trooper was sentenced to seven years in federal prison without parole for transmitting... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 3:50:56 PM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

Judge rules in favor of Voter ID law
Judge rules in favor of Voter ID law
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ruled in favor of Missouri's Voter ID law in an order handed down... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 3:48:00 PM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

Possible increase in minimum wage will affect Missouri jobs
Possible increase in minimum wage will affect Missouri jobs
COLUMBIA - Missouri employees may be getting paid more, starting in November. Proposition B, on the ballot this election... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 3:30:00 PM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

Man sentenced for dumping dead woman on Missouri road
Man sentenced for dumping dead woman on Missouri road
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 56-year-old man has been sentenced to four years in prison for dumping a woman's body on... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 3:14:30 PM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

MO voter registration ends Wednesday
MO voter registration ends Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - The deadline for voter registration in Missouri is Wednesday. Potential voters in Missouri can register to... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 2:56:00 PM CDT October 09, 2018 in Top Stories

FEMA issues final denial of Joplin district's appeals
FEMA issues final denial of Joplin district's appeals
JOPLIN (AP) — Federal officials have issued final denials of appeals by the Joplin School District for $67 million in... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 2:43:00 PM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

Marijuana backers look for Midwest breakthrough in November
Marijuana backers look for Midwest breakthrough in November
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Backers of broad marijuana legalization are looking to break through a geographic barrier in November and... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 1:37:00 PM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

BBB warns consumers about Jefferson City company
BBB warns consumers about Jefferson City company
JEFFERSON CITY - The Better Business Bureau of Missouri issued a warning about a mid-Missouri company Tuesday. EBookstore, LLC... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigns
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigns
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has resigned and... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 10:14:00 AM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

Assistant superintendent for Columbia schools resigns
Assistant superintendent for Columbia schools resigns
COLUMBIA - One of Columbia Public Schools' assistant superintendents resigned Monday night, district spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark confirmed to KOMU 8... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 10:09:00 AM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

Pence: Dems opposition to Kavanaugh is reason to back Hawley
Pence: Dems opposition to Kavanaugh is reason to back Hawley
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says Democrats' opposition to the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 9:37:14 AM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

Deadly home invasion under investigation in St. Louis suburb
Deadly home invasion under investigation in St. Louis suburb
PINE LAWN (AP) — Authorities say an intruder has shot and killed a 20-year-old woman after forcing open the back... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 8:28:02 AM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

3 killed in separate shooting within a mile in St. Louis
3 killed in separate shooting within a mile in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed in separate shootings in a five-hour span in the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 8:11:48 AM CDT October 09, 2018 in News

Update: Drivers in serious crash north of Jefferson City identfied
Update: Drivers in serious crash north of Jefferson City identfied
COLUMBIA – Jefferson City police released more details Tuesday afternoon about a serious crash involving two vehicles earlier in the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 Tuesday, October 09, 2018 8:05:00 AM CDT October 09, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 66°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
10am 65°
11am 64°
12pm 62°
1pm 61°