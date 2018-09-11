Department of Insurance Reaches Settlement with Travel Insurance

5 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Monday, March 25 2013 Mar 25, 2013 Monday, March 25, 2013 9:24:46 AM CDT March 25, 2013 in News
By: KOMU Staff

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Insurance today announced that Missouri consumers who purchased travel insurance policies may be entitled to a refund of nearly $2 million. The policies were sold by the National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pa., (NUFIC) and were offered on Travelocity.com and other websites powered by Travelocity.

The department alleged NUFIC violated state law by requiring consumers to affirmatively "opt-out" of buying travel insurance policies. The settlement says NUFIC will refund $2 million to Missourians who purchased travel insurance policies from the company through Travelocity and other websites powered by Travelocity from June 1, 2009 to January 24, 2012. NUFIC sold nearly 70,000 policies of its Travel Guard Protection Plan to Missourians during that time period.

"Missourians who may have been misled into purchasing unwanted travel insurance policies will be entitled to refunds," said John M. Huff, director of the Missouri Department of Insurance. "Protecting consumer rights is essential and holding companies accountable for questionable business practices will remain at the forefront of our department's mission."
During its investigation, the department found that consumers had to affirmatively "opt-out" of NUFIC's travel insurance policy while booking flights on Travelocity or websites powered by Travelocity. If a consumer did not decline coverage, the cost of the policy, which was $24.95 per person for domestic travel and $44.95 per person for international travel, was included in the total purchase price.
In addition to refunding consumers, NUFIC agreed to stop the sale of all its travel insurance policies in Missouri through an "opt-out" methodology on Travelocity or any other websites selling the company's policies. The company also will have 150 days to refund Missouri consumers. Any unclaimed refunds will be reported to the unclaimed property division of the Missouri State Treasurer.

Market conduct exams and investigations allow the Department of Insurance to review an insurance company's practices regarding the treatment of policyholders. This includes the way premium rates are charged, how claims are handled and other responsibilities under state law. Reviews can result in refunds for consumers, fines and corrections in business practices, as well as other remedies.

Since the beginning of 2009, Market Conduct enforcement actions have generated more than $17 million in payments from insurance companies. The money goes toward refunds for consumers, General Revenue and the Missouri State School Fund.

Consumers who are entitled to a refund will be contacted by email on how to claim a refund. NUFIC will also run ads in newspapers throughout the state directing consumers to a website where they can make a claim for a refund.

 

More News

Grid
List

Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
Trump cancels Missouri rally as Hurricane Florence nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is canceling a campaign rally in Missouri as a potentially catastrophic hurricane... More >>
14 minutes ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 10:18:43 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
Hurricane Florence, already a monster, is due to strengthen as 1 million people are told to flee the US East Coast
(CNN) -- The southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence, as the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 9:21:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
Task Force 1 deploying to North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence
COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 will deploy to Raleigh, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Florence, the team confirmed Tuesday... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 8:41:49 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
New Columbia hospital to host job fair Tuesday and Wednesday
COLUMBIA - A new Columbia hospital is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday at The Broadway in downtown Columbia.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 11 2018 Sep 11, 2018 Tuesday, September 11, 2018 3:20:00 AM CDT September 11, 2018 in News

US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
US marks 9/11 anniversary; Trump to mark it at Pa. memorial
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 terror attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
New Columbia middle school might change school zoning
COLUMBIA - Attendance areas may be different for some middle school students depending on where they live when the 2019-2020... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
Court ruling may end Planned Parenthood services in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court in St. Louis threatens to shut down abortion services in Planned... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 7:36:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
Potential changes to STEM education affect Missouri schools
JEFFERSON CITY - A special legislative session could cause changes to STEM education in schools throughout Missouri. The bill... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 6:29:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
Missouri Task Force 1 sends three members to North Carolina to prepare for hurricane
COLUMBIA - Three members of The Missouri Task Force 1 are headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to help with preparations... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 5:16:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
Nielsen: Election security among biggest security threats
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:55:54 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
Kansas City man pleads guilty in kidnap-torture case
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 76-year-old Kansas City man pleaded guilty to participating in a drug-related kidnapping and torture of... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 4:49:28 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
Judge denies University of Missouri motion in animal research lawsuit
COLUMBIA - A judge ruled Friday against the University of Missouri's motion for summary judgement in a lawsuit related to... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:51:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
Lawmakers begin work on two problematic bills in special session
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers were called in Monday morning for the start of a special session to address two... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:09:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
Feds: Ex-Washington University official embezzled $300,000
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal prosecutors allege the former business director of Washington University's Division of Medical Education embezzled about... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:07:47 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
Mid-Missouri communities honor the lives of 9/11 firefighters
COLUMBIA - People in mid-Missouri are coming together to remember the lives that were lost on Sept. 11, 2001. ... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 3:06:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
Jefferson City man pleads guilty in Halloween 2016 murder
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 21-year-old man charged in the death of a Jefferson City man on Halloween 2016... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
Federal judges: Missouri PAC donation ban unconstitutional
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a lower court ruling in favor of allowing... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 11:02:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News

Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
Woman killed when car strikes home in Missouri
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a driver has crashed into a St. Joseph house after fleeing from police... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 10 2018 Sep 10, 2018 Monday, September 10, 2018 10:19:00 AM CDT September 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11am 75°
12pm 77°
1pm 79°
2pm 80°