Department of Insurance returns $6.6 million to Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY - In the first half of 2016, the Missouri Department of Insurance's Division of Consumer Affairs has helped Missourians recover $6,663,928 related to insurance issues.

“Our consumer affairs team is trained to handle individuals who might be distressed due to financial difficulties,” said Director John M. Huff.

“Missourians are encouraged to call us if they have questions or concerns about all types of insurance,” he said.

The department's consumer complaint team has assisted with 2,199 complaints and 2,175 inquiries, and answered 10,543 phone calls from Missouri consumers.

One of those was Pastor Doyle Sager of First Baptist Church in Jefferson City. Sager ran into insurance difficulties following the death of his father. He was preparing to sell his father's duplex and discovered considerable hail damage to the roof. The insurance company told him his father's policy did not cover the damage, only the contents of the home.

“I would try to call the insurance company and, as usual, I was referred from one person to another,” Sager said.

“It’s not a coincidence that once the Missouri Department of Insurance became involved that things began to move and move quickly,” he said.

After reaching out to the Missouri Department of Insurance's Division of Consumer Affairs, Sagar was able to file a formal complaint. The department contacted the company about Sagar's complaint and he recovered $8,565 to repair the roof.

Sager said he's since referred others to the department.

“I told them the department will listen. They take your complaint and claim very seriously; they treat you with dignity and respect and they get results. ”

Missourians with questions or complaints about their insurance agent or company are encouraged to call the department’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov.

Image Source: CheapFullCoverageAutoInsurance.com