Department of Natural Resources Asks Residents to Conserve Energy

Heat's a hot commodity lately, e specially when it comes from cheaper and more efficient sources.

"We have many people who have come in this fall and asked for a way to heat things without running the furnace," said Fred Boland of Fireside Supplies.

Boland tells them about wood burning stoves, which can save about $300 a year on heat, which sounds pretty good with the cost of heating with natural gas expected to increase 50% and propane 36%.

"For people who don't want to carry or store big pieces of wood, but still want a real wood-burning fire, pellets made from wood by-product, work just the same," explained Boland.

But if you don't want to make a change in appliances, the Department of Natural Resources says you can make what you have more efficient. T hings like tuning up your furnace, having it serviced, changing the filters regularly and sealing leaks around doors, windows and ducts will help.

Brenda Wilburs of the Department of Natural Resources said, "Attic insulation is a very cost-effective measure. Since Propane has gone to the cost it is now, I will probably put one back in my house again this year."

Boland says he would rather make a lasting change back to wood.

70% of Missourians heat their homes with gas or propane.