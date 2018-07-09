Department of Revenue’s Collection Efforts Crack Down on Tax Scofflaws

7 years 7 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, November 17 2010 Nov 17, 2010 Wednesday, November 17, 2010 9:34:55 AM CST November 17, 2010 in News

JEFFERSON CITY – Throughout different parts of the state, the Missouri Department of Revenue's tax collection efforts have resulted in increased revenues for the state from businesses and individuals that owe back taxes.

"One of the main duties of the Missouri Department of Revenue is to enforce the state's tax laws," said Alana M. Barragán-Scott, the department's director.  "Not to do so would be unfair to the vast majority of people and businesses that comply with the law."

Barragán-Scott also noted the instrumental role that the Department's Criminal Investigation Bureau plays in enforcing Missouri's tax laws. The bureau's investigators do much of the initial legwork on delinquent tax cases and also work with local law enforcement agencies to make sure that the state's tax laws are properly enforced. County prosecutors also make immense contributions by obtaining criminal pleas and orders of restitution.

One recent case was that of Orlando Gallegos, doing business as Costa Mesa, at 4249 W. Chestnut Expressway in Springfield, MO, who pled guilty on Nov. 5 in Greene County Circuit Court to several tax-related offenses.  Gallegos pled guilty to one felony count of failure to file employee withholding tax returns, one felony count of failure to remit (or pay) withholding tax, one felony count of failure to file a sales tax return, and one felony count of failure to remit sales tax.  Gallegos was sentenced to five years of probation, and ordered to make restitution of $131,631 to the Department of Revenue.

Another case involved the owner of the Mr. Steak restaurant at 2731 Veterans Memorial Parkway in St. Charles, MO, Blake E. Kruse, who pled guilty on Oct. 25 to two felony counts of failure to pay sales taxes and two felony counts of failure to pay employee withholding income taxes.  Kruse, of O’Fallon, MO, pled guilty in St. Charles County Circuit Court.  The court ordered Kruse to pay $56,332 in restitution, and he also was placed on five years of supervised probation.

The Department of Revenue has also taken various enforcement actions against PC Rentals of Kirksville, MO.  During the past year, the Department’s Collections staff filed tax liens totaling more than $51,800 in back taxes, interest and penalties against the business.  To help recoup some of that money, on Nov. 4 the Adair County Sheriff’s Office executed a “writ of execution” authorized by the Adair County Circuit Court.  The writ gave the Sheriff’s Office the authority to collect revenue directly from the daily receipts of the business’ affiliate, the Washington Street Java Co.  The Sheriff’s Office also served three garnishment orders on PC Rentals’ accounts at Alliant Bank of Kirksville.  PC Rentals’ state sales tax business license, under the name of Collins Rentals, was also revoked by the state on April 2.

"It's crucial to remember that the Department of Revenue strives to work with businesses and individuals that owe back taxes," Barragán-Scott said. "We send several notices before beginning our more extraordinary collection efforts, and we also allow most delinquent taxpayers the option of a payment plan to catch up on their back taxes. We encourage delinquent taxpayers to contact us for assistance."

 

More News

Grid
List

Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:55:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 12:32:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 11:43:00 AM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Dogs lick away the heat
Dogs lick away the heat
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:52:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:47:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 10:24:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Bryan University closes Columbia branch
Bryan University closes Columbia branch
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 3:48:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department responded to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos Place... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:09:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 78°
9am 81°
10am 85°
11am 87°