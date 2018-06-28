Department Suspects Lightning Caused Woodrail Condo Fire

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department suspects lightning caused a condominium fire Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief John Metz said the fire marshal is still awaiting official confirmation.

Fire crews were dispatched to 700 Woodrail on the Green at 4:06 a.m. They arrived to heavy fire coming from the roof of one of the two middle units in the complex. The department fought the fire for one-and-a-half hours.

High winds led to rapid fire spread resulting in damage to all four connected units. The majority of the damage was contained to the two homes in the middle of the complex.

The damages are estimated to be $1 million.

[Editor's Note: This story and the story headline have been corrected to reflect the type of housing units impacted by the fire.]