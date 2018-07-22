Deputies allege woman was accessory in Higbee Casey's robbery

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Deputies released the name of a woman who they said was an accessory to the October 23 robbery of the Casey's General Store in Higbee.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested Dakota Carr, 21, of Moberly, on charges of first-degree accessory to a robbery Friday. Carr was taken to the Randolph County Jail and a warrant was issued for her with a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Cpl. Roy Hardt of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Carr was staying with her friend, 17-year-old Brian Koch of Moberly, who was arrested Wednesday on charges of robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Carr and Koch were both arraigned in Randolph County court Monday morning.

